7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- VOXX Internatioanl Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are up 23 percent after reporting a third quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $157 million, topping estimates by $6 million. Third quarter EPS came in at 35 cents, which may not compare to the 14 cent estimate.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares are up 21 percent after an announcement that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly propose to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are up 8 percent. Earlier in the day, the company announced KODAKcoin with partner WENN Digital. Shares gained 120 percent in the regular trading session.
- Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares are up 15 percent after announcing the extension of an existing relationship with Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM).
Losers
