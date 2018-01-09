40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares jumped 149.4 percent to $10.53 after the company disclosed that study of REMOXY met primary endpoint. The company reported that REMOXY NDA remains on-track for resubmission in Q1 2018.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares rose 35.5 percent to $6.57.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares climbed 31.1 percent to $3.92.
- Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KEN) gained 25.2 percent to $28.51 after the company disclosed that a China-based investor acquired a controlling interest in its Qoros Automobile joint venture.
- MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ: MMAC) shares jumped 23.2 percent to $29.85. MMA Capital reported the sale of asset management business for $57 million.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares gained 19.5 percent to $47.31 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Voxelotor.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 19 percent to $2.52.
- Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ABAX) shares rose 15.9 percent to $61.31 after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares climbed 14.8 percent to $24.21 after the company announced plans for the separation of Altice USA Inc. from Altice NV.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 13.2 percent to $17.75.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 10.1 percent to $21.43.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 9.5 percent to $11.87.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) climbed 9.3 percent to $61.15.
- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares gained 8.7 percent to $6.60 after the company reported orders for 17 Next Generation systems tools.
- China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) rose 8.4 percent to $3.62.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 7.7 percent to $2.30 after slipping 1.38 percent on Monday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) climbed 6.9 percent to $242.23 after the company reported an agreement with Thermo Fisher to sell Ion AmpliSeq Technology and announced the launch of its sequencing technology iSeq 100.
Losers
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares tumbled 41.6 percent to $3.50.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) dropped 33.33 percent to $3.70. Axsome Therapeutics reported that AXS-02 independent data monitoring committee recommended the continuation of COAST-1 trial and discontinuation of CREATE-1 trial.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) dipped 20.62 percent to $2.2702 after surging 72.29 percent on Monday.
- Yangtze River Development Ltd (NASDAQ: YERR) shares fell 18.3 percent to $5.80.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares slipped 17.1 percent to $1.99.
- Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DELT) dropped 15.4 percent to $1.98 after rising 28.57 percent on Monday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares declined 16.6 percent to $6.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods reported fourth-quarter sales $20 million short of estimates, coming in at $243.2 million. Comps dropped 9.4 percent for the quarter. The company sees a fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of 52-57 cents and estimates sales will land at $1.01 billion. Big 5 Sporting shares dropped 11.46 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) slipped 15.8 percent to $4.46. Quotient reported further positive data on its initial disease screening microarray and provides update on blood grouping.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares dropped 15 percent to $1.97.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) fell 14.7 percent to $2.27
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) declined 14.4 percent to $18.88 after the company reconfirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook. The company sees its fiscal 2017 EPS as falling a penny short of estimates, ending at 55 cents per share. At $270 million, sales are also expected to just barely miss estimates.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares fell 13.5 percent to $8.00 after the company reported weak preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 13.1 percent to $1.86. Sigma Labs issued a letter to shareholders.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) fell 12.8 percent to $2.45.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dropped 12.6 percent to $8.06 after the company lowered its Q4 and FY2017 earnings guidance.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 12.2 percent to $163.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) dipped 11.7 percent to $2.65
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) shares slipped 8.5 percent to $46.35. AZZ Inc. disclosed that it will review accounting methodology resulting in a delay of the issuance of its fiscal year 2018 third quarter form 10-Q.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 8.5 percent to $6.07. Jefferies downgraded AK Steel from Buy to Hold.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) fell 7.3 percent to $17.23 after dropping 4.03 percent on Monday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 6.7 percent to $3.07.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 5.3 percent to $31.96 after the company reported that the company’s holiday sales were up 3.6 percent year-over-year. The company did announce Monday that it was closing its Harborplace location in Baltimore, Maryland, leaving just two remaining locations in the state.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) slipped 4.8 percent to $15.23. Susquehanna downgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Negative.
