25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 24.7 percent to $11.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.37 percent on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 16.8 percent to $2.5 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.38 percent on Monday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) rose 15.4 percent to $2.29 after dropping 10.18 percent on Monday.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 13.6 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading. Sigma Labs issued a letter to shareholders.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares rose 9.1 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for the separation of Altice USA Inc. from Altice NV.
- Line Corp (ADR) (NYSE: LN) rose 8.5 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.96 percent on Monday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 7.6 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.44 percent on Monday.
- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares rose 7.4 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported orders for 17 Next Generation systems tools.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) rose 6.8 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.79 percent on Monday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 5.6 percent to $239.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with Thermo Fisher to sell Ion AmpliSeq Technology and announced the launch of its sequencing technology iSeq 100.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) rose 5.1 percent to $40.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 49.05 percent on Monday.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) shares rose 5 percent to $160.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.82 percent on Monday.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 4.4 percent to $4.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.23 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 20.7 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Axsome Therapeutics reported that AXS-02 independent data monitoring committee recommended the continuation of COAST-1 trial and discontinuation of CREATE-1 trial.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 17.3 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading. Big 5 Sporting Goods reported fourth-quarter sales $20 million short of estimates, coming in at $243.2 million. Comps dropped 9.4 percent for the quarter. The company sees a fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of 52-57 cents and estimates sales will land at $1.01 billion. Big 5 Sporting shares dropped 11.46 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 15.4 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after surging 72.29 percent on Monday.
- Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares fell 12.3 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Horizon Tech Finance from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 11.8 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q4 and FY2017 earnings guidance.
- Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DELT) fell 6 percent to $2.20 after rising 28.57 percent on Monday.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares fell 5 percent to $57.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.02 percent on Monday.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) fell 4.8 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading market trading after dropping 4.03 percent on Monday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 4.5 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after rising 6.22 percent on Monday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 4.4 percent to $32.27 after the company reported that the company’s holiday sales were up 3.6 percent year-over-year. The company did announce Monday that it was closing its Harborplace location in Baltimore, Maryland, leaving just two remaining locations in the state.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 4.3 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 3.4 percent to $49.90 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.44 percent on Thursday.
