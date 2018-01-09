48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares jumped 72.29 percent to close at $2.86 on Monday. The Israel-based company offers solutions for online consumers and retailers. The stock's sudden move higher on heavier than normal volume to $1.495 was highlighted by Benzinga Pro on Friday. Shares also gained 82 percent to close 1,000 ILS on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and is up by nearly 300 percent over the past five trading sessions.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) shares surged 49.05 percent to close at $38.62 on Monday after gaining 3.39 percent on Friday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares rose 24.04 percent to close at $5.83 on Monday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares gained 23.41 percent to close at $3.11. Tandem Diabetes Care reported successful completion of first pilot study using t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with TypeZero hybrid closed loop technology and Dexcom G6 integration.
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares gained 22.77 percent to close at $9.65 after the company issued a strong sales forecast.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares climbed 21.98 percent to close at $5.05.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) climbed 21.57 percent to close at $6.7941 on Monday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares jumped 21.36 percent to close at $3.75.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares climbed 20.97 percent to close at $6.00.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) shares rose 19.72 percent to close at $21.55.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares climbed 19.17 percent to close at $4.60.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) jumped 17.37 percent to close at $15.20 after the clinical-stage biopharma company reported an encouraging update to a clinical trial. The company said it has met all primary and key secondary endpoints in its Pivotal PROMISE Phase 3 trial.
- Nevro Corp (NASDAQ: NVRO) shares climbed 14.4 percent to close at $81.33 on strong sales outlook.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares rose 13.31 percent to close at $2.81 after the company disclosed that it will now accept bitcoin payment.
- Vuzix Corporation. (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 12.42 percent to close at $8.60 on Monday after gaining 18.60 percent on Friday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 11.99 percent to close at $2.99.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares climbed 8.67 percent to close at $4.89.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 8.6 percent to close at $11.62.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares rose 8.45 percent to close at $20.02.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) climbed 8.44 percent to close at $13.23 after the company raised its Q4 sales forecast.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares gained 7.13 percent to close at $46.00.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 6.69 percent to close at $23.44 as the company issued two releases highlighting new products at the CES.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) rose 4.67 percent to close at $56.90. Kohl's reported that its combined sales for November and December rose 6.9 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its FY17 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares tumbled 56.98 percent to close at $2.31 on Monday after reporting a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said its Phase 2B HEADWAY and Pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance Studies failed to reach its primary endpoints. As a result, the company's Intepirdine program will be discontinued.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) declined 23.41 percent to close at $1.93. Alliqua BioMedical shares surged 23.53 percent Friday after the company reported a definitive asset purchase agreement with Celularity, Inc. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Alliqua BioMedical from Buy to Neutral.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares dipped 22.32 percent to close at $43.79 after the company lowered its FY17 sales and net income guidance.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) dropped 18.99 percent to close at $11.39 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- Yangtze River Development Limited (NASDAQ: YERR) shares fell 16.76 percent to close at $7.10.
- Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS (NYSE: MFGP) dipped 16.61 percent to close at $28.92.
- Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BABY) shares fell 16.48 percent to close at $30.40 after the company issued a weak FY18 guidance.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 16.14 percent to close at $2.39. DPW Holdings disclosed that it has made a $1 million investment in Sandstone Diagnostics for a 4.05 percent stake.
- Invitae Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTA) shares fell 14.13 percent to close at $8.63 on Monday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares dropped 13.79 percent to close at $55.85. Daqo New Energy reported that its CEO Yao will step down immediately for 'personal reasons.'
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares dipped 13.68 percent to close at $15.15.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares fell 13.25 percent to close at $49.905 on Monday.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares declined 12.87 percent to close at $1.76.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares dropped 12.77 percent to close at $6.56 after the company issued preliminary fourth quarter guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company expects to report total fourth quarter sales of $340 million versus the Street's estimate of $474 million. A global workforce reduction plan was also announced.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) dipped 11.8 percent to close at $20.03 on Monday after gaining 3.13 percent on Friday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 11.76 percent to close at $4.50.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell 10.63 percent to close at $30.02 after declining 0.97percent on Friday.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) dropped 9.65 percent to close at $5.15.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares declined 9.02 percent to close at $36.10. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Appian from Buy to Hold.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares dropped 8.29 percent to close at $9.95.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) shares fell 7.57 percent to close at $14.05 after the company reported disappointing preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares dropped 7.49 percent to close at $66.95. Five Below reported a 6.7 percent rise in its holiday sales comps and issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) fell 6.19 percent to close at $4.85. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pandora from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares slipped 5.98 percent to close at $4.569.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) slipped 3.03 percent to close at $14.06. Jefferies downgraded Snap from Buy to Hold.
