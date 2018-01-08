6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers:
- A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings-and sales-beat. The first quarter adjusted EPS came in at 55 cents, topping estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $675 million, topping estimates by $36 million. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 EPS outlook.
- Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares are up 4 percent, slightly reversing the 12-percent loss the company suffered in the regular trading session. No news was immediately available.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares are up 2 percent after the company said it sees second-quarter sales coming in $160 million higher than estimates, at $2.9 billion. Earlier in the day, Cowen said that Seagate's minority stake in the cryptocurrency Ripple is estimated to be worth around $2 billion on paper.
Losers:
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are down 18 percent after reporting preliminary fourth-quarter sales $20 million short of estimates, coming in at $243.2 million. Comps are estimated to be down 9.4 percent. The company sees a fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of 52-57 cents and estimates sales will land at $1.01 billion.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting that the company’s holiday sales were up 3.6 percent year-over-year. The company did announce Monday that it was closing its Harborplace location in Baltimore, Maryland, leaving just two remaining locations in the state.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares are down 6 percent after the company reconfirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook. The company sees its fiscal 2017 EPS as falling a penny short of estimates, ending at 55 cents per share. At $270 million, sales are also expected to just barely miss estimates.
