38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares gained 75.3 percent to $2.91 on no identifiable news. The Israel-based company offers solutions for online consumers and retailers. The stock's sudden move higher on heavier than normal volume to $1.495 was highlighted by Benzinga Pro on Friday. Shares also gained 82 percent to close 1,000 ILS on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and is up by nearly 300 percent over the past five trading sessions.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) shares climbed 42.7 percent to $36.97 after gaining 3.39 percent on Friday.
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares jumped 22.6 percent to $9.63 after the company issued a strong sales forecast.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares surged 17.3 percent to $2.91 after the company disclosed that it will now accept bitcoin payment.
- Vuzix Corporation. (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 17 percent to $8.95 after gaining 18.60 percent on Friday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares rose 15.2 percent to $5.18.
- Nevro Corp (NASDAQ: NVRO) shares jumped 15 percent to $81.63 on strong sales outlook.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 12.3 percent to $3.01.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) climbed 12 percent to $14.50 after the clinical-stage biopharma company reported an encouraging update to a clinical trial. The company said it has met all primary and key secondary endpoints in its Pivotal PROMISE Phase 3 trial.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares gained 11.8 percent to $24.56 as the company issued two releases highlighting new products at the CES.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares climbed 11.4 percent to $20.57.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 10 percent to $3.40.
- Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BURG) shares gained 8.3 percent to $3.90.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares surged 7.9 percent to $11.51.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped 7.6 percent to $13.12 after the company raised its Q4 sales forecast.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 6.4 percent to $45.67.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 3 percent to $55.96. Kohl's reported that its combined sales for November and December rose 6.9 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its FY17 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares dipped 48.8 percent to $2.75 after reporting a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said its Phase 2B HEADWAY and Pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance Studies failed to reach its primary endpoints. As a result, the company's Intepirdine program will be discontinued.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 21.5 percent to $5.90 after the company issued preliminary fourth quarter guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company expects to report total fourth quarter sales of $340 million versus the Street's estimate of $474 million. A global workforce reduction plan was also announced.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares dropped 19 percent to $45.67 after the company lowered its FY17 sales and net income guidance.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) slipped 16.7 percent to $2.10. Alliqua BioMedical shares surged 23.53 percent Friday after the company reported a definitive asset purchase agreement with Celularity, Inc. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Alliqua BioMedical from Buy to Neutral.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares fell 16.4 percent to $54.15. Daqo New Energy reported that its CEO Yao will step down immediately for 'personal reasons.'
- Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS (NYSE: MFGP) slipped 16 percent to $29.12.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares dropped 15.9 percent to $28.25 after declining 0.97percent on Friday.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares dropped 15.4 percent to $2.41. DPW Holdings disclosed that it has made a $1 million investment in Sandstone Diagnostics for a 4.05 percent stake.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) declined 15.3 percent to $19.24 after gaining 3.13 percent on Friday.
- Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BABY) shares dropped 15.1 percent to $30.90 after the company issued a weak FY18 guidance.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 14.6 percent to $33.88. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Appian from Buy to Hold.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares dropped 13.6 percent to $4.19.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) declined 13.5 percent to $12.16 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares dropped 11.8 percent to $50.74.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) slipped 11.7 percent to $5.03.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) shares fell 11 percent to $13.52 after the company reported disappointing preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) tumbled 10.3 percent to $4.57.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares dipped 10.1 percent to $9.76.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares fell 7.3 percent to $67.11. Five Below reported a 6.7 percent rise in its holiday sales comps and issued a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) dropped 6.8 percent to $4.82. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pandora from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) declined 5.6 percent to $13.69. Jefferies downgraded Snap from Buy to Hold.
