Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Kohl's Raises Earnings Forecast

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.20 percent to 25,245.79 while the NASDAQ declined 0.14 percent to 7,126.45. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15 percent to 2,739.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday morning, the utilities sector proved to be a source of strength for the market. Leading the sector was strength from Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) and CPFL Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: CPL).

In trading on Monday, healthcare shares fell 0.75 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BABY), down 16 percent, and EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) down 13 percent.

Top Headline

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) raised its fiscal 2017 earnings guidance and reported that its combined sales for November and December rose 6.9 percent year-over-year.

The company now projects FY17diluted earnings of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, compared to its earlier outlook of $3.72 to $3.92 per share. Analysts were projecting a profit of $3.64 per share for the year.

Equities Trading UP

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares shot up 20 percent to $2.97 after the company disclosed that it will now accept Bitcoin payment.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) got a boost, shooting up 12 percent to $14.45. Alder disclosed that it has met primary and all key secondary endpoints in pivotal PROMISE 2 Phase 3 trial. The company also announced a $250 million committed equity financing.

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were also up, gaining 17 percent to $9.19 after the company issued a strong sales forecast.

Equities Trading DOWN

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares dropped 48 percent to $2.82. Axovant disclosed that it did not meet primary endpoints in Phase 2B HEADWAY and pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance studies.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) were down 15 percent to $12.00 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) was down, falling around 18 percent to $46.28 after the company lowered its FY17 sales and net income guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.23 percent to $61.58 while gold traded down 0.11 percent to $1,320.80.

Silver traded down 0.61 percent Monday to $17.18, while copper rose 0.33 percent to $3.24.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.27 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.12 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.22 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.38 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.36 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.29 percent.

Economics

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

San Francisco Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Washington at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Washington.