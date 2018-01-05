23 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) shares rose 73.3 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after surging 28.66 percent on Thursday.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares rose 48.5 percent to $3.55 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 29.19 percent on Thursday.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares rose 26 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.95 percent on Thursday.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 24 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported the publication of results in peer-reviewed JKS, which showed, "100 percent of patients treated with iTotal CR achieve mechanical alignment in target range of +/- 3 percent."
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) rose 17.4 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.54 percent on Thursday.
- 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) shares rose 16.3 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading.
- China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: CCCR) rose 15.8 percent to $2.05 after jumping 22.92 percent on Thursday.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 13 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.82 percent on Thursday.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) rose 11.9 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling 0.47 percent on Thursday.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 9.3 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.33 percent on Thursday.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) rose 8.6 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading after declining 17.09 percent on Thursday.
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) rose 8.1 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining2.01 percent on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 6.6 percent to $25.88 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.37 percent on Thursday.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 5.8 percent to $47.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.56 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 18 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading after the company lowered fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) fell 6.7 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares fell 18.8 percent to $28.60 in pre-market trading following a year-end 2017 corporate update that highlighted several clinical trials. The company announced it ended 2017 with greater than $175 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares fell 9.2 percent to $3.66 in pre-market trading after climbing 75.98 percent on Thursday.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 6.2 percent to $41.15 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares fell 6.1 percent to $9.21 after climbing 37.97 percent on Thursday.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 5.2 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading market trading. JC Penney reported a 3.4 percent gain in 9-week holiday period comps.
- AveXis Inc (NASDAQ: AVXS) shares fell 4.5 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.78 percent on Thursday.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares fell 3.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.20 percent on Thursday.
