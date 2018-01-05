A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. A report on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for the latest week, data on international trade for November and factory orders for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The ISM non-manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Philadelphia at 10:15 a.m. ET, while Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 85 points to 25,138.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 8.25 points to 2,731.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 25.25 points to 6,629.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.01 percent to trade at $67.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 1.02 percent to trade at $61.38 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.39 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.59 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.97 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.31 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.74 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 3.26 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.54 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Overweight.

Fiat Chrysler shares rose 1.99 percent to $21.06 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news