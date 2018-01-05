36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares jumped 75.98 percent to close at $4.03 on Thursday after the company issued a strong sales forecast.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) gained 39.42 percent to close at $8.63 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx disclosed that the EMA has accepted for review the registration dossier in support of conditional marketing authorization for avacopan in the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis. The company also reports securing of up to $100 million in new capital commitments.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 37.78 percent to close at $9.81 on Thursday after the company disclosed breakthrough clinical results.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares gained 29.13 percent to close at $34.40. Apollo Global and Varde Partners reported the purchase of significant position in OneMain Holdings from fund managed by affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 27.19 percent to close at $5.52.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) shares jumped 24.74 percent to close at $14.22 on Thursday after falling 4.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares climbed 23.65 percent to close at $2.51. Sequans and NTT DOCOMO announced an agreement to accelerate the adoption of LTE-M technology in Japan.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares surged 22.42 percent to close at $10.10.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 21.38 percent to close at $9.4799 on Thursday. CureVac and Arcturus Therapeutics reported a strategic collaboration to advance next gen of lipid-mediated mRNA therapeutics.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares jumped 18.91 percent to close at $19.81 on Thursday.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 17.33 percent to close at $3.86.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 15.44 percent to close at $2.3895.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 14.86 percent to close at $40.81 after the company disclosed positive interim data from the first dose cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares climbed 14.67 percent to close at $3.44 on Thursday.
- Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: AST) shares gained 13.95 percent to close at $2.45 after the company reported milestone targets for 2018.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 11.95 percent to close at $22.95 after the company raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) shares climbed 7.05 percent to close at $3.95 on Thursday.
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) shares gained 5.48 percent to close at $51.05. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares declined 26.31 percent to close at $9.86 on Thursday.
- China Hgs Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) tumbled 20.13 percent to close at $1.9569 on Thursday after surging 96.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 18.92 percent to close at $26.01.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares dipped 18.14 percent to close at $1.85 on Thursday.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 17.09 percent to close at $15.19 on Thursday after gaining 47.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares dropped 16.61 percent to close at $2.51 on Thursday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares dipped 14.47 percent to close at $2.60.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) dropped 12.97 percent to close at $13.29. Cato reported a 9 percent drop in sales for the five weeks ended December 30, 2017. Same-store sales fell 9 percent for the month.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) declined 12.31 percent to close at $51.00. L Brands reported a 3 percent rise in its December sales and narrowed its Q4 earnings outlook.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) fell 11.56 percent to close at $20.05.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares declined 11.11 percent to close at $43.93.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares fell 10.25 percent to close at $3.24.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares dropped 10.04 percent to close at $52.25 on Thursday.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares slipped 8.96 percent to close at $22.35. Buckle posted a 4.1 percent drop in comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended December 30, 2017.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares dropped 8.93 percent to close at $3.67.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 7.58 percent to close at $51.24 on Thursday after gaining 6.47 percent on Wednesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 6.89 percent to close at $6.35 on Thursday after dropping 24.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 4.7 percent to close at $14.59. Cowen & Co. downgraded Snap from Market Perform to Underperform.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.