ICYMI: TRON, Intel, Fannie, Snapchat, And Marijuana

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Meet TRON

A cryptocurrency that’s gained nearly 10,000 percent in a matter of months, TRON is still managing to fly under the radar. Until now. Check out Wayne Duggan’s “TRON, Tronix, And The Entertainment Blockchain Economy.”

Intel Imperiled, To AMD’s Advantage

Jim Cramer made news, and more than a few enemies among semiconductor fans, in October when he lambasted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD). Now he says AMD could take advantage of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s recent headline woes. Learn more about the colorful commentator’s thesis in Jayson Derrick’s “Cramer: AMD Needs To Take Advantage Of Intel's 'Messy' Security Issues.”

Battle Of The Bottom Feeders?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), two oft-maligned internet stocks, are both more or less equally valued, leading some to question which is best of the worst of social media stocks? Brett Hershman, through a series of interviews, gathers perspective on what the experts think, in “Snap Vs. Twitter: Who Will Thrive In 2018?”

Trump Admin. Seeking To Crack Down On Weed

Cannabis experts responded mellowly to reports that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end marijuana policy that left states free to decriminalize marijuana without federal intervention. Elizabeth Balboa reports.

The Fate Of Fannie & Freddie

Wayne Duggan takes a look at expert analysis of what’s next for the housing finance entities Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC: FMCC) as investors continue to hope for a path out of government conservatorship in “Fannie And Freddie Face An Uncertain Future.”