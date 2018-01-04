8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares are up 16 percent after the company reports the publication of results in peer-reviewed JKS, which showed, "100 percent of patients treated with iTotal CR achieve mechanical alignment in target range of +/- 3 percent."
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are up 17 percent on low volume.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares are up 15 percent after hiring an advisor to handle acquisition approaches, according to a report from Reuters.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) shares are up 5 percent after a 13D filing from KPartners shows a new 14.4 percent stake in the company.
Losers
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares are down 18 percent following a year-end 2017 corporate update that highlighted several clinical trials. The company announced it ended 2017 with greater than $175 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are down 4 percent following a second quarter earnings miss. EPS came in at 82 cents, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales topped estimates by $1.6 million, coming in at $767.1 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are down 4 percent, slightly reversing the regular session's massive 75 percent gain after the company issued strong fourth quarter and FY17 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares are down 14 percent after management cut fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.