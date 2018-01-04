Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2018 5:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares are up 16 percent after the company reports the publication of results in peer-reviewed JKS, which showed, "100 percent of patients treated with iTotal CR achieve mechanical alignment in target range of +/- 3 percent."
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are up 17 percent on low volume.
  • Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares are up 15 percent after hiring an advisor to handle acquisition approaches, according to a report from Reuters.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) shares are up 5 percent after a 13D filing from KPartners shows a new 14.4 percent stake in the company.

Losers

  • Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares are down 18 percent following a year-end 2017 corporate update that highlighted several clinical trials. The company announced it ended 2017 with greater than $175 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are down 4 percent following a second quarter earnings miss. EPS came in at 82 cents, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales topped estimates by $1.6 million, coming in at $767.1 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are down 4 percent, slightly reversing the regular session's massive 75 percent gain after the company issued strong fourth quarter and FY17 and FY18 sales guidance.
  • Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares are down 14 percent after management cut fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent.

