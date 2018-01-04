Market Overview

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 5:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Hgs Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares climbed 94.29 percent to close at $2.45 on Wednesday. China HGS Real Estate reported FY 2017 earnings of $0.14 per share, up from $0.11 per share in 2016.
  • Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) jumped 47.39 percent to close at $18.32 on Wednesday after climbing 19.63 percent on Tuesday.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares jumped 24.73 percent to close at $4.64.
  • SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) shares rose 22.59 percent to close at $47.65. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) announced plans to buy Scana in a $7.9 billion all-stock deal.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 21.33 percent to close at $2.56 on Wednesday.
  • Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) shares rose 20.59 percent to close at $3.69.
  • Coherus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares climbed 19.37 percent to close at $11.40.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares rose 17.81 percent to close at $4.30 on Wednesday.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares gained 17.42 percent to close at $0.9218. My Size announced plans to unveil its body measurement technology at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares rose 16.67 percent to close at $5.04.
  • Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) climbed 16.05 percent to close at $13.38.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 15.7 percent to close at $4.57.
  • Urogen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) shares climbed 15.37 percent to close at $44.58 on Wednesday.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 13.47 percent to close at $4.38 on Wednesday.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares jumped 11.83 percent to close at $4.16.
  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares climbed 11.67 percent to close at $2.01 after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for OLINVO.
  • Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares rose 11.19 percent to close at $2.98. Pareteum ended 2017 with $147 million in contractual revenue backlog.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) jumped 10.94 percent to close at $40.17. Wells Fargo upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 8.6 percent to close at $5.05 on Wednesday after surging 22.37 percent on Tuesday.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares rose 6.81 percent to close at $6.59.
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) surged 6.72 percent to close at $24.30 after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 6.26 percent to close at $39.05. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BJ's Restaurants from Hold to Buy.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 5.19 percent to close at $11.55 after a report from The Register suggested there is a "fundamental design flaw" in Intel)s processor chips" which prompted a "significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug."


Losers

  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares dipped 23.28 percent to close at $6.82 on Wednesday.
  • Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BURG) shares dipped 15.59 percent to close at $3.14. Chanticleer disclosed that it has received permit for its first Little Big Burger in Seattle, Washington.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares dropped 13.51 percent to close at $3.01 on Wednesday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.69 percent to close at $24.36.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIPR) shares declined 12.28 percent to close at $32.08.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares slipped 12 percent to close at $3.08.
  • ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares dropped 11.9 percent to close at $1.85 on Wednesday.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares tumbled 10.99 percent to close at $15.39.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 10.33 percent to close at $8.25 on Wednesday.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 9.83 percent to close at $2.11.
  • Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) declined 9.02 percent to close at $12.11 after the company reported the termination of its merger deal with China’s Ant Financial, due to the CFIUS rejected the companies proposals related to protecting personal data.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares dipped 8.26 percent to close at $4.11 on Wednesday after rising 5.04 percent on Tuesday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares slipped 7.88 percent to close at $4.79 on Wednesday after rising 33.33 percent on Tuesday.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares declined 7.83 percent to close at $2.12.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 7.32 percent to close at $1.90.
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) dropped 6.56 percent to close at $23.52. CRISPR Therapeutics disclosed a proposed public offering of common shares.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) slipped 3.76 percent to close at $50.10. Longbow Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from Neutral to Underperform.

