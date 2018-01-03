9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was volatile, but last traded up about 1.3 percent to $11.70. The company said there is "zero risk" to its processors at this time, in response to an earlier report of an Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) security flaw.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are up 15 percent after the company raised its fourth quarter EPS outlook from 78 cents-84 cents to 88 cents-90 cents. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent.
- Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MLVF) share are up 7 percent. Earlier in the week, the company announced it appointed Julia Corelli to its board of directors.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares are up 6 percent after announcing a development strategy for M710 with Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL). The company plans to initiate a pivotal clinical trial in the first half of 2018.
Losers
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are down 5 percent after reporting third quarter comps down 2.5 percent year over year. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in flat, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by nearly $2.10 billion in the quarter. The company announced it adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect valuable tax assets.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) shares are down 4 percent. Earlier in the day, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $142 price target.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are down 2 percent after announcing fourth quarter deliveries were up 27 percent year over year. Model 3 delivers fell well short of consensus deliveries however, coming in at 1,550 versus an estimated 5,200.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.