28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BURG) shares jumped 49.1 percent to $3.92. Chanticleer Holdings announced plans to deploy Mobivity's blockchain technology to power cryptocurrency rewards program.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares gained 25.9 percent to $12.21.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 21.9 percent to $23.71.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares rose 20.5 percent to $6.14.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares climbed 18.6 percent to $4.90.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 18.4 percent to $13.19. Net Element said it has finalized a $7.55-million private placement of common stock and warrants with a New York-based family office that has made multiple investments in companies with a blockchain-focused technology platform.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 17.4 percent to $12.20. Renren agreed to acquire 100 percent of Trucker Path Inc.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares climbed 14.6 percent to $5.90.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares surged 12.4 percent to $5.52.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares rose 11.7 percent to $3.43.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares jumped 9.2 percent to $10.50 after climbing 11.60 percent on Friday.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 9.1 percent to $35.40. Jefferies upgraded Genesco from Hold to Buy.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) gained 6.5 percent to $3.42 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, CooliSys Technologies Inc., agreed to acquire Enertec from Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) for $5.2 million in cash.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) shares rose 5.7 percent to $100.08. RBC Capital upgraded Incyte from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) climbed 4.4 percent to $0.690 after the company disclosed 'positive' interim data from Phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106 in patients with ulcerative colitis.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 4.3 percent to $200.23. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dipped 31.7 percent to $2.11 after surging 114.58 percent on Friday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares fell 22.7 percent to $8.85.
- Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares fell 17.1 percent to $16.09. RBC Capital downgraded Merus from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) declined 16 percent to $3.51 after rising 3.22 percent on Friday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares dropped 14.3 percent to $3.49 after declining 2.86 percent on Friday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares dropped 13.7 percent to $1.84.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares fell 12.4 percent to $15.41.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares slipped 12 percent to $5.89.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) shares declined 10.7 percent to $6.30.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) shares dropped 10.1 percent to $7.069.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares dipped 8.3 percent to $9.17 after gaining 1.42 percent on Friday.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) dropped 4.6 percent to $33.04. Jefferies downgraded Planet Fitness from Buy to Hold.
