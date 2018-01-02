A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed On First Trading Day Of 2018
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The manufacturing PMI for December is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 29 points to 24,768.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.75 points to 2,681.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 7.50 points to 6,416.25.
Oil prices traded mostly flat as Brent crude futures fell 0.01 percent to trade at $66.86 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.01 percent to trade at $60.43 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.16 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.54 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.75 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.87 percent.
In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.99 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.24 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.01 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Neutral to Outperform.
Disney shares rose 0.90 percent to $108.48 in pre-market trading.
Breaking news
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) announced plans to acquire certain U.S. rebar assets from Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE: GGB) for $600 million in cash.
- DPW Holdings (NYSE: DPW) disclosed that its subsidiary, CooliSys Technologies Inc., agreed to acquire Enertec from Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) for $5.2 million in cash.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) reported that it has won a $93 million Contract for unmanned aerial drone systems from the US Army.
- Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) named Mike Burns as CFO.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets MacquarieNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.