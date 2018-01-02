26 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares climbed 114.58 percent to close at $3.09 on Friday.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares gained 29.37 percent to close at $3.92.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) shares rose 21.15 percent to close at $3.78 on Friday.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) shares gained 20 percent to close at $6.00.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares surged 18.69 percent to close at $18.10 after the company reported the FDA clearance to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate tabelecleucel in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 16.34 percent to close at $7.05.
- MassRoots Inc (NASDAQ: MSRT) gained 16.14 percent to close at $0.601 on Friday after the company said Friday it created a subsidiary dedicated to developing blockchain-based solutions for the cannabis industry. MassRoots said its fully owned subsidiary will be called MassRoots Blockchain Technologies.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) shares gained 15.30 percent to close at $4.37.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares rose 14.11 percent to close at $5.58 on Friday.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares rose 13.86 percent to close at $17.33 on Friday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) jumped 11.6 percent to close at $9.62 on Friday after surging 10.94 percent on Thursday.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares jumped 10.11 percent to close at $2.07. Pareteum named Ali Davachi as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares rose 9.17 percent to close at $23.09. Ultra Clean will replace Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 8.09 percent to close at $6.01 on Friday.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BBRG) shares gained 6.38 percent to close at $2.50.
Losers
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares dipped 38.39 percent to close at $19.45 after climbing 33.21 percent on Thursday.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) dipped 34.62 percent to close at $2.04 on Friday. LiNiu Technology shares jumped 134.59 percent Thursday after the company reported 1H'17 results. The company posted net loss of $5.7 million.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares tumbled 19.98 percent to close at $15.98 on Friday. Live Ventures shares climbed 50.60 percent Thursday after the company reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dropped 17.02 percent to close at $2.85.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares dropped 16.87 percent to close at $4.14 on Friday after gaining 18.85 percent on Thursday.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares fell 14.42 percent to close at $3.68.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares declined 13.03 percent to close at $19.35 on Friday after the company issued a weak guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 13.01 percent to close at $3.21.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 10 percent to close at $2.16 on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) dropped 8.55 percent to close at $6.31 on Friday after climbing 28.01 percent on Thursday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) declined 4.84 percent to close at $22.99. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from Market Perform to Underperform.
