5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) named Pankaj Khanna as CEO effective January 1st, 2018. Ocean Rig shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $26.80 on Friday.
  • Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) reported a net loss of $0.02 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017, versus year-ago earnings of $0.18 per share. Its total revenue fell 27.9 percent to $7.74 million. Hebron Technology shares decline 2.94 percent to close at $2.64 on Friday.
  • Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) filed for a $300 million shelf offering on Friday. Asanko Gold shares climbed 5.18 percent to close at $0.706 on Friday.

  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a FY17 loss of $1.91 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.37 per share. CEL-SCI shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $1.88 on Friday.
  • Energy Fuels Inc (USA) (NYSE: UUUU) disclosed that it has renewed its at-the-market program of $30 million. Energy Fuels shares declined 3.76 percent to close at $1.79 on Friday.

