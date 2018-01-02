5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) named Pankaj Khanna as CEO effective January 1st, 2018. Ocean Rig shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $26.80 on Friday.

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) reported a net loss of $0.02 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017, versus year-ago earnings of $0.18 per share. Its total revenue fell 27.9 percent to $7.74 million. Hebron Technology shares decline 2.94 percent to close at $2.64 on Friday.

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) filed for a $300 million shelf offering on Friday. Asanko Gold shares climbed 5.18 percent to close at $0.706 on Friday.

