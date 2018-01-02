5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) named Pankaj Khanna as CEO effective January 1st, 2018. Ocean Rig shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $26.80 on Friday.
- Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) reported a net loss of $0.02 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017, versus year-ago earnings of $0.18 per share. Its total revenue fell 27.9 percent to $7.74 million. Hebron Technology shares decline 2.94 percent to close at $2.64 on Friday.
- Asanko Gold Inc (NYSE: AKG) filed for a $300 million shelf offering on Friday. Asanko Gold shares climbed 5.18 percent to close at $0.706 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a FY17 loss of $1.91 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.37 per share. CEL-SCI shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $1.88 on Friday.
- Energy Fuels Inc (USA) (NYSE: UUUU) disclosed that it has renewed its at-the-market program of $30 million. Energy Fuels shares declined 3.76 percent to close at $1.79 on Friday.
