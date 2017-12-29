10 Financial Twitter Names To Follow In 2018

It's that time of the year again.

As we head in 2018, it's time to reassess your financial strategy and who you follow and where you are getting information plays an important role in your decision making, subconsciously or not. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has emerged as a critical platform for trading information and gauging stock sentiment.

So without further ado, here's a list of 10 financial Twitter names to keep an eye next year...if you don't follow them already.

John McAfee – @officialmcafee

Given the rise of interest and enthusiasm in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and ICOs, notable bitcoin bull John McAfee is a must follow for his insight into the industry. There's never a dull moment as the brash, outspoken founder of global computer security company in his name offers up his takes on all the latest cryptocurrencies that we know so little about.

To my hater and my admirers: I listen to as much of your feedback as I can read, and I consider. But in the end I will follow my own heart. Cryptocurrency is changing the world. Turbulence, anger and frustration are inevitable. If you want to take it out on me, then I am here. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 27, 2017

As I predicted, Bitcoin is rebounding and rapidly climbing after Christmas. It is still, by far, the best long term crypto investment, and I firmly stand by my prediction of $1 million by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/FaaSIuUS7i — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 26, 2017

Howard Lindzon - @HowardLindzon

The founder of Stocktwits and pioneer of the cashtag, Lindzon's Twitter feed is mostly dominated by cryptocurrency commentary these days, which is in more demand than ever.

I survived the Bitcoin crash of December 22,2017 that took my monthly gains down to 40 percent. Phew. — Blockchain Lindzon (@howardlindzon) December 22, 2017

QuothTheRaven - @QTRResearch

Self-proclaimed as news and analysis the market misses "from an Austrian perspective," Quoth The Raven is a good mix of market-moving ideas for traders to watch and the snarky humor that Twitter is so well known for.

A look back at some of my favorite Trump administration chyrons (thread) pic.twitter.com/9FgNxxGmxa — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) December 17, 2017

Jeff Macke - @JeffMacke

A retail ninja, Macke is a must follow for investors interested in the retail space. The sometimes manic Macke is undoubtedly one of the most clever chart artists on the web.

Wu-Tang Financial - @Wu_tang_finance

What started as a "Chapelle's Show" skit in the early 2000s has turned into a full blown fintwit parody account with some of the most hilarious yet insightful analysis into the capital markets that rule everything around us.

you best protect your necks in these markets, think before you move, remember the 2017 stock market had record low volatility my G, and crypto probably not returning 1000000% next year. Diversify — Wu-Tang Financial (@Wu_Tang_Finance) December 29, 2017

RampCapital - @RampCapitalLLC

Another fintwit humor account, Ramp Capital’s Twitter encapsulates everything we like about fintwit -- snarky and sarcastic commentary on the market with a a good balance of real and fake stock market news.

Have you heard the good news about Litecoin? pic.twitter.com/ufmgqfd8P9 — Blockchain Ripple Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 25, 2017

Mungerisms - @mungerisms

A collection of wisdom and quotes from Warren Buffett’s oft-underappreciated and business partner for over 50 years, Charlie Munger. Munger is known for his comments and work on investing psychology, known for leading Investments at Berkshire Hathaway, Munger’s pithy quotes and comments have come to be known as Mungerisms.

"There's a whole lot of things that aren't gonna work for you. Figure out what they are and avoid them like the plague - and one of them is Bitcoin."

Charlie Munger — Mungerisms (@mungerisms) December 22, 2017

Josh Brown - @reformedBroker

CNBC Contributor and CEO of Ritzholtz Wealth Management, named a top 300 financial advisory firm by Financial Times, Josh Brown has emerged as one of the most influential voices in the financial Twitterverse. Closing in on a million followers, Brown also runs the financial blog, thereformedbroker.

Uber was “worth” $68 billion until this morning, when SoftBank got to buy 18% of the company at a $48 billion valuation. Like comic books and baseball cards, private shares are only really worth what the next guy is willing to pay for them. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) December 29, 2017

Just called the Bitcoin Federal Reserve for comment on today's rout, parents said they can't come to the phone. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) December 22, 2017

Adam Feuerstein - @AdamFeuerstein

One of the most respected writers covering the biotech space, Adam Feuerstein has made a name for himself while cover the industry for over a decade. A former columnist at TheStreet, Feuerstein now is a senior writer at StatNews. Often considered the most feared man in biotech, Feuerstein is a must follow for anything biotech related.

Carl Quintanilla- @carlquintanilla

Morning anchor of CNBC’s "Squawk on the Street" and "Squawk Alley," Quintanilla is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and a must follow for daily market updates.