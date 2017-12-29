Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Surge On Last Trading Day Of 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2017 7:49am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Surge On Last Trading Day Of 2017
Related APDN
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Applied DNA Sciences reports Q4 results (Seeking Alpha)
Related ADTN
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83 points to 24,880.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 11.75 points to 2,697.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 20.25 points to 6,466.50. US markets will remain closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.20 percent to trade at $66.57 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.48 percent to trade at $60.13 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.41 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.02 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.85 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.24 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.08 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.19 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.33 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.62 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) from Neutral to Overweight.

AstraZeneca shares rose 2.87 percent to $35.09 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.1 million.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) issued a weak guidance for the fourth quarter.
  • Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT), totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously.
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported the submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets JP MorganNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADTN + APDN)

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NXT-ID Surges Following Crypto Related News; Applied DNA Shares Plummet
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Net Element Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; General Mills Sales Beat Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on APDN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.