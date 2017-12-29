5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported the resignation of its CFO Thomas Liguori effective January 26. The company named Tom McGimpsey as interim CFO. Advanced Energy shares slipped 0.31 percent to $68.60 in after-hours trading.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares climbed over 5 percent in after-hours trading after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously. Schmitt Industries shares gained 5.26 percent to $2.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.1 million. Applied DNA Sciences shares rose 0.59 percent to $1.71 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported the submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. TherapeuticsMD shares surged 4.38 percent to $6.19 in after-hours trading.
- Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) disclosed a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. Bioline RX shares dropped 2.78 percent to $1.05 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.