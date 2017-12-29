5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported the resignation of its CFO Thomas Liguori effective January 26. The company named Tom McGimpsey as interim CFO. Advanced Energy shares slipped 0.31 percent to $68.60 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) reported the resignation of its CFO Thomas Liguori effective January 26. The company named Tom McGimpsey as interim CFO. Advanced Energy shares slipped 0.31 percent to $68.60 in after-hours trading. Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares climbed over 5 percent in after-hours trading after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously. Schmitt Industries shares gained 5.26 percent to $2.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SMIT) shares climbed over 5 percent in after-hours trading after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously. Schmitt Industries shares gained 5.26 percent to $2.80 in the after-hours trading session. Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.1 million. Applied DNA Sciences shares rose 0.59 percent to $1.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.