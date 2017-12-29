Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2017
Related AEIS
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Centurylink And More
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Related SMIT
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported the resignation of its CFO Thomas Liguori effective January 26. The company named Tom McGimpsey as interim CFO. Advanced Energy shares slipped 0.31 percent to $68.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares climbed over 5 percent in after-hours trading after Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously. Schmitt Industries shares gained 5.26 percent to $2.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.1 million. Applied DNA Sciences shares rose 0.59 percent to $1.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported the submission of New Drug Application for TX-001HR to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. TherapeuticsMD shares surged 4.38 percent to $6.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) disclosed a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. Bioline RX shares dropped 2.78 percent to $1.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEIS + APDN)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NXT-ID Surges Following Crypto Related News; Applied DNA Shares Plummet
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Net Element Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; General Mills Sales Beat Views
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AEIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.