7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares are up 13 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares are up 5 percent after a 13D filing shows Teton Advisors reported a 17.45 percent stake in the company, totaling 697,000 shares, up from 94,500 shares previously.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares are up 5 percent, alongside other low float names that are pushing higher on no apparent news.
Losers
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares are down 6 percent, slightly reversing the 19 percent gain the stock saw in the regular session. Trading on KBS Fashion Group was halted twice in the regular session.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares are down 2 percent after posting a 51 percent gain in the regular session. Earlier in the week, the company reported revenues were up 92 percent year-over-year in FY17.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.