ICYMI: Oddball Offering From Riot, Huge Run For Energous, Coattail Investing With Kim Kardashian
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
WATT’s Up With That?
Shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) tripled recently on a stream of positive news catalysts. Read Jayson Derrick’s roundup of these headline tailwinds in “All The News That Has Energous Up 300% This Week.”
King Of Coins
Fulfill your curiosity and discover how all the hottest digital currencies performed this year as Shanthi Rexaline conducts "Crypto Comparisons."
In Today’s Crypto News…
In Shanthi Rexaline’s “Why This Investor Sees Gain Capital As A Possible Winner From Bitcoin,” find out why Gain Capital Holdings, Inc (NYSE: GCAP) may be the secret winner from the rollout of bitcoin.
If that doesn’t sate your appetite for all things crypto, learn about the unusual manner of announcing a stock offering employed recently by Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) in Jayson Derrick’s “Understanding Riot Blockchain's Form D Filing.”
The Kimye Portfolio
According to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, her hubby Kanye West gifted her several stocks for Christmas. Wayne Duggan takes a dive into the prospects for the power couple’s stock picks in “Kim And Kanye's 2018 Stock Playbook.”
Related Link:
ICYMI: Estate Tax Eviscerated, Tepid Tesla Delivery Expectations, A Technical Take On Cryptos
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Media Trading Ideas Interview Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.