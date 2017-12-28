Market Overview

ICYMI: Oddball Offering From Riot, Huge Run For Energous, Coattail Investing With Kim Kardashian
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2017 4:43pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

WATT’s Up With That?

Shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) tripled recently on a stream of positive news catalysts. Read Jayson Derrick’s roundup of these headline tailwinds in “All The News That Has Energous Up 300% This Week.”

King Of Coins

Fulfill your curiosity and discover how all the hottest digital currencies performed this year as Shanthi Rexaline conducts "Crypto Comparisons."

In Today’s Crypto News…

In Shanthi Rexaline’s “Why This Investor Sees Gain Capital As A Possible Winner From Bitcoin,” find out why Gain Capital Holdings, Inc (NYSE: GCAP) may be the secret winner from the rollout of bitcoin.

If that doesn’t sate your appetite for all things crypto, learn about the unusual manner of announcing a stock offering employed recently by Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) in Jayson Derrick’s “Understanding Riot Blockchain's Form D Filing.”

The Kimye Portfolio

According to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, her hubby Kanye West gifted her several stocks for Christmas. Wayne Duggan takes a dive into the prospects for the power couple’s stock picks in “Kim And Kanye's 2018 Stock Playbook.”

Related Link:

ICYMI: Estate Tax Eviscerated, Tepid Tesla Delivery Expectations, A Technical Take On Cryptos

