IN THE NEWS

It's been a good year for many investors, but now may be a good time for investors to consider readjusting their portfolio, as some of 2017's top picks won't remain hot in 2018: Link

What's next for bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum in 2018?: Link

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gave CEO Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal-year 2017 as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals, according to a security filing on Wednesday: Link

Being passive can leave you with too much of a good thing: Link

The U.S. holiday shopping season is on track to break sales records on the back of surging consumer confidence and increased use of mobile devices, presenting an unexpected boon for retailers and the delivery companies they rely on: Link

South Korea’s government said on Thursday it will impose additional measures to regulate speculation in cryptocurrency trading within the country: Link

The name that Republican tax writers gave to a new, multi billion-dollar business levy implies that it targets foreign earnings from “intangible” intellectual property -- hitting tech firms and drugmakers like Apple and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): Link

At JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a learning machine is parsing financial deals that once kept legal teams busy for thousands of hours: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US wholesale inventories for November 0.7% vs 0.3% estimate

Initial Jobless Claims for Dec 22 245.0K vs 240.0K Est; Prior 245.0K. Continuing Claims for Dec 15 1.93M vs 1.90M Est; Prior 1.93M

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KBW upgraded Argo Group (NASDAQ: AGII) from Market Perform to Outperform

