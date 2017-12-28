A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. A report on U.S. international trade in goods for November and initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 40 points to 24,828.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.75 points to 2,688.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 21 points to 6,474.50.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.17 percent to trade at $66.33 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 0.08 percent to trade at $59.59 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.13 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.90 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.19 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) from Market Perform to Outperform.
Argo Group shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $60.55 on Wednesday.
Breaking news
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) announced the acceptance of NDA filing for Epidiolex.
- Revolution lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) reported the sale of Medical Device Sales and Service business unit service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Keefe Bruyette & WoodsNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.