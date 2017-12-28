A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. A report on U.S. international trade in goods for November and initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 40 points to 24,828.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.75 points to 2,688.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 21 points to 6,474.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.17 percent to trade at $66.33 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 0.08 percent to trade at $59.59 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.13 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.90 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.63 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Argo Group shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $60.55 on Wednesday.

Breaking news