5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Revolution lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million. Revolution lighting shares tumbled 13.90 percent to $2.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year. Live Ventures shares jumped 43.94 percent to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) reported a $1 billion mixed securities shelf offering. Drive Shack shares dropped 1.25 percent to close at $5.54 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) reported the sale of Medical Device Sales and Service business unit service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million. Digirad shares surged 37.78 percent to $3.10 in after-hours trading.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) updated its Q4 guidance. The company expects one-time cash charge of $0.27 to $0.31 per share related to tax reform. Robert Half now projects Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.29 to $0.39 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.64 per share. Robert Half shares slipped 0.23 percent to $55.30 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.