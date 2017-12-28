5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Revolution lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million. Revolution lighting shares tumbled 13.90 percent to $2.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year. Live Ventures shares jumped 43.94 percent to $19.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) reported a $1 billion mixed securities shelf offering. Drive Shack shares dropped 1.25 percent to close at $5.54 on Wednesday.

