6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares are up 42 percent after reporting FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are up 36 percent, one day after the electric-carmaker announced it delivered its signature series ‘Fun Utility Vehicle’ to its first external customer, sci-fi actor Nathan Fillion.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Revolution lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares are down 8 percent after management issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares are down 8 percent after a Reuters report highlighted end-of-year Chinese bank liquidity is tightening.
- Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
