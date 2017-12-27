Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2017 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related LIVE
Earnings Scheduled For December 27, 2017
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
Live Ventures reports FY results (Seeking Alpha)
Related
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Consumer - Top Gainers / Losers as of 12:00 pm (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares are up 42 percent after reporting FY17 sales of $152 million, up from $79 million in the prior year.
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are up 36 percent, one day after the electric-carmaker announced it delivered its signature series ‘Fun Utility Vehicle’ to its first external customer, sci-fi actor Nathan Fillion.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Revolution lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares are down 8 percent after management issued a fourth quarter guidance update in light of unprecedented weather conditions in Texas. The company now expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA at breakeven and sees fourth quarter sales of $35 million, down from an estimates of $47 million to $50 million. Management sees FY17 sales of $152 million.
  • China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares are down 8 percent after a Reuters report highlighted end-of-year Chinese bank liquidity is tightening.
  • Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDC + FUV)

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; SMART Global Shares Spike Higher
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LIVE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.