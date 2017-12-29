What It's Like To Party In The World's Only 'Blockchain Nightclub'

Bitcoin-mania continues to spread to the world's first ever blockchain-based nightclub.

The Legends Room, a Las Vegas strip club, issued its own cryptocurrency called LGD for membership, and it's an accepted form of payment for drinks and dances.

What You Need To Know

The Legends Room will still accept cash and credit card payments, but the use of its own digital currency offers a 20-percent discount on all club services. A lifetime membership will cost 5,000 LGD tokens and offers multiple advantages, including discounts on drinks, no cover charge and access to an exclusive members room.

As of Dec. 27, one LGD token was selling for 0.00012573 bitcoin, which is just shy of $2.

Why It's Important

"The first question they [customers] ask me in the club when they use a credit card is, 'what does your receipt say on the statement?'" Nick Blomgren, founder of the Legends Room, told Vice News in May. "So if you can use bitcoin, well, there's no problem."

What's Next?

The Legends Room is hosting what it calls a "Crypto NYE Weekend" Dec. 30 and 31 headlined by Samantha Ronson and Saint Clair on Saturday and Post Malone and 21 Savage on Sunday.

"The lineup on New Years Eve Weekend is a statement on how mainstream digital currency has become. While you don't need bitcoin to enjoy the Legends Room, crypto runs in our DNA," Blomgren said in a press release.

