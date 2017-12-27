Benzinga Pro's 4 Stocks To Watch Wednesday
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) traded higher by 0.4 percent after Shanghai Athub said it will be working with Alibaba on a new data center project. Shanghai Athub is planning to invest $134 million in the project.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) stock dropped 1.2 percent after the company announced it's adding 1,000 co-locations as a part of its strategy of reaching 10,000 digital cryptocurrency miners. Digital Power wants to quickly reach its goal of having 10,000 mining machines targeting the top 10 cryptocurrencies.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) stock settled down a bit Wednesday after a surge of volume pushed the stock higher by 34 percent in the past two sessions. The stock is now up 182 percent since resuming trading on Dec. 4 for the first time since being halted back in June.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) stock was soaring 79 percent after the company reported it received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging. In response, BGR said iPhone wireless charging could be in for an “exciting upgrade” in 2018.
