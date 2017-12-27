22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 95.7 percent to $17.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the company has received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares rose 18.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares rose 17.9 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 120.47 percent on Tuesday.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 16.3 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a digital community to deliver products and user experience built on Blockchain.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 10.6 percent to $4.60 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that it added co-locations to its deployment strategy for digital miners to further goal of reaching 10,000 digital miners.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 9.9 percent to $1.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced the first MUSE procedure for the treatment of GERD performed in Israel.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 8.2 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after surging 15.28 percent on Tuesday.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) rose 6.9 percent to $0.700 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its PRX-102 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the European Commission.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) rose 6.5 percent to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 20.13 percent on Tuesday.
- UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) shares rose 6.1 percent to $174.40 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.23 percent on Tuesday.
- xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) rose 5.6 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it its IMT Vislink business has completed delivery of the first order against $12.5 million U.S. Army contract.
- Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 5.1 percent to $8.99 after the company reported a 3-year contract extension with L'Oreal.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.1 percent to 4.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 5.1 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
- Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) rose 5.1 percent to $85.52 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.40 percent on Tuesday.
- YuMe Inc (NYSE: YUME) rose 4.5 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.10 percent on Tuesday.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.4 percent to $44 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 9.7 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after rising 11.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares fell 4.8 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after surging 10.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) shares fell 3.7 percent to $34.19 in pre-market trading after rising 1.08 percent on Tuesday.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) fell 3 percent to $33.59 in pre-market trading after declining 1.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) fell 2.8 percent to $47.44 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.42 percent on Tuesday.
