A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Consumer Confidence, Pending Home Sales Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. The Conference Board consumer confidence index for December and the pending home sales index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 7 points to 24,785, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1.5 points to 2,688.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 2.5 points to 6,457.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.28 percent to trade at $66.16 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 0.85 percent to trade at $59.46 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.28 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.14 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.26 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.22 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.08 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.08 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.07 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.29 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) from Neutral to Sell.

Callaway Golf shares fell 1.26 percent to $14.87 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news