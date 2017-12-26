Gainers:

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are surging up over 74 percent after reports that the company received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are up 18 percent after the company reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs. The master collaboration includes a statement of work with EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Merck.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE: CCU) shares are up 1.35 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are down 22 percent. Earlier, the electric carmaker announced it delivered its signature series ‘Fun Utility Vehicle’ to its first external customer, sci-fi actor Nathan Fillion.

SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares are down 3 percent. The company announced it is extending its merger deadline with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) to June 21. The deadline was previously April 22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.