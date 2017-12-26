Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2017 5:08pm   Comments
Share:
Related TWX
Could Disney Hold Up The AT&T-Time Warner Deal?
Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV
How Does Value Investing Work In 2018? (Seeking Alpha)
Related WATT
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Energous +63% on FCC certification (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are surging up over 74 percent after reports that the company received FCC certification for over-the-air, power-at-a-distance wireless charging.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are up 18 percent after the company reported an expansion of collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) related to Assay development and the manufacturing of kits supporting research programs. The master collaboration includes a statement of work with EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical division of Merck.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE: CCU) shares are up 1.35 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are down 22 percent. Earlier, the electric carmaker announced it delivered its signature series ‘Fun Utility Vehicle’ to its first external customer, sci-fi actor Nathan Fillion.

SendGrid Inc (NYSE: SEND) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares are down 3 percent. The company announced it is extending its merger deadline with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) to June 21. The deadline was previously April 22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCU + FUV)

30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TWX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.