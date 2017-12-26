No date for Christmas this year?

You still a chance to turn things around in the new year.

According to Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), the peak dating season starts the day after Christmas.

During the peak season, Match Group sees 50 million messages sent, with 1 million dates taking place from now until Valentine's Day.

The busiest dating day of the year is Jan. 7, and the company says that 8:55 p.m. Eastern time is the best time to sign up for online dating on that day, when Match expects to see a 42-percent increase in singles looking for a spark.

Whether or not you’ve had luck in the dating world this year, online dating site stocks have performed quite well in 2017, with Match up 85 percent year-to-date. Tinder-owned IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) has done even better, with 92-percent year-to-date gains. Privately held millennial dating app Bumble is approaching unicorn territory with a valuation north of $1 billion.

If dating is still not your thing, but you want to capitalize on the explosion of online dating and cryptocurrency, there's Datecoin, dubbed the "hottest ICO ever."

