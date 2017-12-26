30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares gained 60.6 percent to $2.04 after the company disclosed that it has added Blockchain settlement for cryptocurrency.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares surged 39.6 percent to $5.14.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares jumped 38.9 percent to $6.04 after surging 33.85 percent on Friday.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares jumped 38.6 percent to $1.15 after the company disclosed a FDA Fast Track designation for VAL-083 in recurrent glioblastoma.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) gained 35.3 percent to $55.48 after dropping 10.69 percent on Friday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) jumped 30 percent to $4.93.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares surged 29.6 percent to $2.31 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CG'806.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) rose 25.6 percent to $3.44.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 24.3 percent to $30.48 after declining 11.16 percent on Friday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares rose 22.9 percent to $220.00.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) surged 19.2 percent to $8.48 after the company disclosed that its cannabidiol oral solution has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) climbed 18.3 percent to $29.13.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 14.3 percent to $2.88.
- BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares jumped 10.8 percent to $31.38.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 6.3 percent to $9.57 after surging 12.50 percent on Friday.
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) gained 6 percent to $18.02. Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) announced plans to acquire Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for $18 per share.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 4.6 percent to $5.58 after climbing 0.75 percent on Friday.
- Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) rose 4.4 percent to $22.98. Raymond James upgraded Knoll from Outperform to Strong Buy.
Losers
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) dipped 19.5 percent to $2.82 after jumping 151.80 percent on Friday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares dropped 11 percent to $5.35 after dipping 13.02 percent on Friday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares declined 9.9 percent to $49.42 after the company's Friday announcement that the FDA has extended its review period for the biologics license application for AndexXa, an anticoagulant antidote product candidate, by 90 days.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) slipped 7.8 percent to $3.62.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares fell 7.5 percent to $2.23.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $9.67.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares dipped 7.4 percent to $19.25.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $18.55.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) declined 5.4 percent to $49.95 after dropping 1.03 percent on Friday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares slipped 3.3 percent to $3.38.
- 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 3.5 percent to $10.95. Northcoast Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from Buy to Neutral.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.6 percent to $170.49 after a concerning report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News. Apple may have lowered its first quarter iPhone sales forecast from 50 million units to 30 million units, Bloomberg said, quoting the Economic Daily News. The report cited unidentified supply chain officials and also said that Apple's sole manufacturer for the iPhone X, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is no longer recruiting new workers to assemble iPhone devices.
