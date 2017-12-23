Infographic: The Products Consumers Buy On Their Phone

The mobile shopping phenomenon is experiencing rapid growth: Mobile devices now account for $1 out of every $4 spent online in the United States, according to a new report from Statista

Mobile e-commerce may soon day overtake online shopping as the preferred method of purchasing in the U.S.

In the third quarter of 2017, mobile devices accounted for 23 percent of all e-commerce purchases, up from just 2 percent in 2010.

While American consumers are becoming more comfortable with mobile shopping as more retailers tailor their e-commerce strategy to mobile, there are some categories of products shoppers prefer to buy on their phones over others.

According to comScore figures, the degree of what consumers prefer to buy rests largely on the product category.

Toys and hobbies is the leading category for mobile e-commerce; 58 percent of the category’s e-commerce purchases were made with a smartphone.

Video games and accessories came in at a close second, with a 55-percent share of mobile e-commerce spending.

The categories with the lowest share were computer hardware and consumer electronics, which accounted for 13- and 14-percent shares, respectively. This may help to explain how Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has thwarted the onslaught of the e-commerce revolution.

Another surprising category was books and magazines, 22 percent of which were purchased on a phone in the e-commerce segment.

With over 488 million products for sale on the website, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) likely made a prophetic pivot beyond its original product category.

You will find more statistics at Statista.