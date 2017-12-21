36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Long Island Iced Tea Corp (NASDAQ: LTEA) shares jumped 171.3 percent to $6.62. Long Island Iced Tea, a maker of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink iced tea, said Thursday it will rebrand its business to focus on the "exploration of and investment in opportunities that leverage the benefits of blockchain technology." The company will also change its corporate name from "Long Island Iced Tea Corp." to "Long Blockchain Corp." and has reserved the web domain www.longblockchain.com. However, the company will continue to operate its beverage business and focus on selling a premium better-for-you beverage at an affordable price.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 78.9 percent to $5.69 after gaining 74.73 percent on Wednesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) shares surged 65.3 percent to $14.88. LexinFintech priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) shares gained 62.5 percent to $4.305 as traders circulate a comparison article of JetPay versus BitPay.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares jumped 44 percent to $2.89 after the company reported the FDA approval of Macrilen for diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) surged 44 percent to $27.92 following Wednesday announcement of Blockchain business unit.
- Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE: GNRT) surged 31.2 percent to $5.74. Euronav agreed to take over Gener8 Maritime in a stock-for-stock transaction.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 30.6 percent to $3.42 as traders circulate report from Sina suggesting that the comapny will provide IoT/M2M services for interbank settlement on blockchain technology.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) climbed 22.8 percent to $1.24.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) shares rose 17.6 percent to $2.28 after dropping 36.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares jumped 16.9 percent to $2.84 following news that the company intended to begin accepting Bitcoin.
- Telenav Inc (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares gained 16.7 percent to $5.60.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares climbed 16.5 percent to $18.41. Corcept Therapeutics will replace Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 27.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 15.5 percent to $2.54.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 12.8 percent to $26.93 after the company reported the purchase of advanced data science and machine learning firm Atigeo.
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) gained 12.1 percent to $1.95. Histogenics and MEDINET Co., entered into a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of NeoCart for the Japanese market.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) jumped 10.2 percent to $29.85. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) surged 9.5 percent to $12.80 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 8.9 percent to $39.80. Alarm.com will replace Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) gained 6.5 percent to $13.27 as the company reported boosted collaboration with Beta Bionics to advance development of dasiglucagon in the iLetTM.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares climbed 6.4 percent to $4.15 after gaining 5.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares gained 5.1 percent to $5.85 after jumping 28.64 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) dropped 21.2 percent to $3.86. GNC reported private exchange of approximately $98.9 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2020 for shares of its common stock.
- Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) dipped 17.6 percent to $41.93 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY18 outlook.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares dipped 16.6 percent to $42.60 amid suspension of dividend and warning related to California wildfires. RBC Capital downgraded PG&E from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 13.8 percent to $3.54.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares dropped 12.2 percent to $21.57 despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were down 0.3 percent in the quarter.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 10.8 percent to $32.23 after slipping 6.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 10.2 percent to $3.06. Advaxis reported a Q4 loss of $2.31 per share.
- CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares declined 9.9 percent to $3.10.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 9.7 percent to $325.00.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares tumbled 8.5 percent to $4.94.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) declined 7.6 percent to $3.17. Payment Data Systems priced its 1.176 million share common stock offering at $2.55 per share.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares dropped 7 percent to $63.52 after declining 2.22 percent on Wednesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares declined 6.6 percent to $24.75. Lannett named Timothy Crew as CEO.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares fell 3.5 percent to $5.03. Jefferies downgraded Axovant Sciences from Buy to Hold.
