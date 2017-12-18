Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2017 5:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) shares are up 4 percent after Nomura announced initiation of coverage with a Buy rating and a $43 price target.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares are up 3 percent after news that the company received a $27 million award from a United States Government agency.
  • Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) shares are up over 1 percent after the company named Jonathan Halkyard CEO effective on Jan. 1. The company also raised its FY17 sales and net income guidance.

Losers

  • Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares are down 5 percent slightly reversing the 13 percent gain the stock saw in the regular session after shares were halted. Traders were circulating word that the company could be a play on bitcoin.
  • Superior Uniform Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGC) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares are down 2 percent after an S-3 filing shows registration for a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

