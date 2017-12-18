Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2017 7:28am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Related COST
Costco Upgraded As Analyst Projects A Widening Competitive Moat
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2017
The Vetr community has upgraded $COST to 3-Stars. (Vetr)
Related HSY
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Tops 7,000; Longfin Shares Spike Higher
After The Snyder's-Lance Acquisition, Our 4 Favorite Food And Beverage Acquisition Targets For 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The housing market index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 149 points to 24,826.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10 points to 2,692.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 37.25 points to 6,535.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.13 percent to trade at $63.31 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.28 percent to trade at $57.46 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.70 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.93 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 1.61 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.43 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.55 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.70 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.41 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Costco shares rose 3.32 percent to close at $192.73 on Friday.

Breaking news

  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) announced plans to acquire Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) for $12 per share in cash.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is in advanced talks to acquire home-care provider Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) in a deal that would value the company at $9.00 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced plans to explore strategic alternatives including sale of the company.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) disclosed that the company has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment to C3 Glomerulopathy by the FDA.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets BMO CapitalNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHN + BETR)

40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Tops 7,000; Longfin Shares Spike Higher
Hershey Looks Sweeter On M&A, Possible Tax Cut, Berenberg Says
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: VipShop Jumps Following Announcement of Investment By JD.com, Tencent; Northern Dynasty Shares Slide
Mmm, Mmm Mergers: M&A In The Food Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on COST
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.