A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The housing market index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 149 points to 24,826.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10 points to 2,692.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 37.25 points to 6,535.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.13 percent to trade at $63.31 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.28 percent to trade at $57.46 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.70 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.93 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 1.61 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.43 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.55 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.70 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.41 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Costco shares rose 3.32 percent to close at $192.73 on Friday.

Breaking news