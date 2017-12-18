33 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares surged 308.41 percent to close at $22.01 on Friday after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares jumped 79.72 percent to close at $3.90 on Friday following Q4 earnings report. ShiftPixy reported sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares climbed 27.27 percent to close at $4.20 on Friday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 20.41 percent to close at $2.95.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares jumped 15.20 percent to close at $2.88 on Friday.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) gained 14.72 percent to close at $12.55. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from Hold to Buy.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares rose 14.36 percent to close at $11.15. Surgery Partners announced a $50 million buyback program.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares climbed 14.24 percent to close at $10.83 on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 14.09 percent to close at $28.50 on Friday after gaining 8.47 percent on Thursday.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 13.47 percent to close at $5.73.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares gained 11.70 percent to to close at $5.44 on Friday after falling 7.06 percent on Thursday.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares jumped 11.41 percent to close a $16.60.
- DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) rose 11.31 percent to close at $8.86 on Friday after announcing the the creation of a retail value trust, which will be spun off with approximately $3 billion of Gross Book Value of assets and business. The company will complete the portfolio transformation while maintaining scale and balance sheet strength and that the strategy will realize private market asset values.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) shares climbed 9.77 percent to close at $15.17. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from Hold to Buy.
- Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 7.97 percent to close at $91.21 after the company reported that it has exercised co-promotion option for filgotinib with collaboration partner Gilead Sciences in eight European countries.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 5.71 percent to close at $5.74 after falling 4.57 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) shares tumbled 41.31 percent to close at $0.2526 on Friday. Trovagene priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares dropped 39.29 percent to close at $1.87 on Friday after surging 185.16 percent on Thursday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares fell 16.71 percent to close at $8.77 on Friday.
- Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: ROSG) shares declined 16.3 percent to close at $0.5273 after the company agreed to be acquired by Genoptix for $10 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares dropped 15.43 percent to close at $7.89.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares fell 15.19 percent to close at $10.50.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 13.97 percent to close at $3.14 after announcing public offering of common stock.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares slipped 13.39 percent to close at $2.07 on Friday.
- bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ: BEBE) shares dropped 13.19 percent to close at $3.75.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares declined 12.19 percent to close at $2.45.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares fell 10.78 percent to close at $8.03 on Friday.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 9.09 percent to close at $3.20 on Friday after dropping 17.153 percent on Thursday.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) declined 7.99 percent to close at $36.25. Global Blood Therapeutics reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) declined 7.64 percent to close at $52.93 following announcement that the CEO Hunter Harrison had taken medical leave.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares dipped 7.62 percent to close at $6.30. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit from Hold to Sell.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) slipped 7.02 percent to close at $8.08. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Communications with an Underweight rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 3.77 percent to close at $48.30 on Friday. Oracle posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates.
