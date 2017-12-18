6 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is nearing a deal to acquire Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) for $12.00 per share, CNBC reported. Amplify Snack shares dropped 2.37 percent to close at $ 7.00 on Friday, while Hershey shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $114.14 on Friday.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares surged over 36 percent in pre-market trading following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent. Vipshop shares jumped 36.26 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported a $1.5 billion buyback plan. Kellogg shares dropped 0.09 percent to close at $64.99 on Friday.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) and private equity firms are in advanced talks to acquire Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND), Dow Jones reported. Kindred Healthcare shares gained 5.52 percent to close at $8.60 on Friday, while Humana shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $253.64 on Friday.
