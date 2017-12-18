6 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is nearing a deal to acquire Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) for $12.00 per share, CNBC reported. Amplify Snack shares dropped 2.37 percent to close at $ 7.00 on Friday, while Hershey shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $114.14 on Friday.

(NYSE: HSY) is nearing a deal to acquire (NYSE: BETR) for $12.00 per share, CNBC reported. Amplify Snack shares dropped 2.37 percent to close at $ 7.00 on Friday, while Hershey shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $114.14 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares surged over 36 percent in pre-market trading following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent. Vipshop shares jumped 36.26 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.