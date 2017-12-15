30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 97 percent to $4.27 following Q4 earnings report. ShiftPixy reported sales of $20.244 million in the fourth quarter, up from $8.46 million year-over-year. The company sees first quarter gross billings of $40 million.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares climbed 56.8 percent to $8.45 after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares rose 22.59 percent to $5.97 after falling 7.06 percent on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares climbed 14.51 percent to $28.605 after gaining 8.47 percent on Thursday.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares gained 14.2 percent to $136.00.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares rose 13.1 percent to $16.00 after the company reported Q3 and year-to-date revenue.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) climbed 12.4 percent to $12.30. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from Hold to Buy.
- TiGenix NV (NASDAQ: TIG) gained 12.4 percent to $24.36. Takeda and TiGenix disclosed that Cx601 has received a positive CHMP opinion for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease. Mesoblast has granted Tigenix exclusive global patent license to use adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells in local treatment of fistulae.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 10.8 percent to $6.0206 after falling 4.57 percent on Thursday.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 10 percent to $4.10.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) shares jumped 9 percent to $15.06. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from Hold to Buy.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares gained 8.8 percent to $16.21.
- DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) climbed 8.8 percent to $8.66 after announcing the the creation of a retail value trust, which will be spun off with approximately $3 billion of Gross Book Value of assets and business. The company will complete the portfolio transformation while maintaining scale and balance sheet strength and that the strategy will realize private market asset values.
- Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares gained 7.4 percent to $90.71 after the company reported that it has exercised co-promotion option for filgotinib with collaboration partner Gilead Sciences in eight European countries.
- Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) climbed 4.7 percent to $44.42 after a WSJ report says that activist investor Elliott seeks to replace John Hess as CEO or get him to consider a sale. The activist investor also seeks a dividend cut and more buybacks.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 4.6 percent to $5.915 after climbing 7.82 percent on Thursday.
- RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares gained 3.1 percent to $5.4594 after announcing a strategic partnership with Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH).
Losers
- TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) shares dipped 43.1 percent to $0.2449. Trovagene priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares dipped 21.1 percent to $2.4299 after surging 185.16 percent on Thursday.
- Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: ROSG) shares dropped 15.6 percent to $0.53 after the company agreed to be acquired by Genoptix for $10 million.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares declined 12.1 percent to $3.21 after announcing public offering of common stock.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) dropped 10 percent to $8.6401. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Communications with an Underweight rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $6.2950. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit from Hold to Sell.
- CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) dipped 7.7 percent to $52.88 following announcement that the CEO Hunter Harrison had taken medical leave.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares declined 5.6 percent to $47.37. Oracle posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares slipped 5.5 percent to $5.20.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 5.3 percent to $37.30. Global Blood Therapeutics reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ: BEBE) shares fell 5.1 percent to $4.10.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dropped 5 percent to $3.45 after dropping 17.153 percent on Thursday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) slipped 2.7 percent to $19.50 after the company reported commencement of public offering of common stock.
