4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2017 5:56pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Oi S.A. (NYSE: OIBRC) shares are up 2 percent after announcing it reached a deal with two major creditor groups on a plan to exit bankruptcy protection.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 21 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings miss and issuing weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. Third quarter EPS came in at 9 cents, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in $2.5 million ahead of estimates at $469.2 million. Comps were down 0.7 percent in the quarter and the company expects comps down 1 percent to flat in FY18.
  • Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares are down 6 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that fell in-line with consensus. Sales came in $7 million short of estimates, at $31.8 million. The company also issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

