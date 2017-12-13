32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares jumped 110.8 percent to $4.68 following Q2 results. CounterPath reported Q2 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.4 million.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares climbed 46.4 percent to $23.4373.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 34.6 percent to $5.53. Digital Power reported a cryptocurrency mining division.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) jumped 26.5 percent to $24.41 following announcement of a $390 million award from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares gained 25 percent to $64.06.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) climbed 19.4 percent to $1.61 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) surged 14 percent to $27.38 as the company announced preliminary data yesterday from Servier and Pfizer's UCART19 product candidate showing high complete remission rate across 2 acute lymphoblastic leukemia trials.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 13.2 percent to $2.15 after tumbling 18.38 percent on Tuesday.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 11.5 percent to $3.99 after the company reported a distribution agreement with TRANSMEDIC to market CHF's Aquadex FlexFlow in Singapore.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 10.6 percent to $1.77 as the company disclosed that it has been issued a patent for Exosome technology.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 9.5 percent to $6.35.
- Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BETR) shares gained 9 percent to $6.97.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 8.6 percent to $1.28 following speculation that the stock could be a play on Bitcoin/Crypto.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares gained 8.2 percent to $4.26.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) rose 4.3 percent to $17.94. JP Morgan upgraded Extended Stay America from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) dipped 34.4 percent to $6.61 after the company reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to increase the company’s ownership stake in MoviePass.
- Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares tumbled 26.2 percent to $2.71 after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 13.1 percent to $24.50 after surging 22.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares fell 12.4 percent to $12.63.
- ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares dropped 11.8 percent to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ArcBest from Hold to Sell.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares fell 11.6 percent to $3.05 after climbing 52.17 percent on Tuesday.
- Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) shares slipped 10.9 percent to $17.65. Civitas Solutions posted Q4 loss of $10.7 million on sales of $380.372 million.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $46.63 after dipping 3.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dropped 9.8 percent to $5.54 after the company announced a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares declined 9.8 percent to $16.54 after dropping 4.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares jumped 7.7 percent to $5.73.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares fell 8.3 percent to $27.55. JP Morgan downgraded Genomic Health from Neutral to Underweight.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 7.8 percent to $3.27. The company reported a FY17 EPS loss of 47 cents, down from a loss of $1.34 in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at over $31 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) slipped 6.8 percent to $27.03 after reporting a loss of 44 cents in the third quarter on sales of over $4 million. However, the company issued fourth quarter and FY18 earnings guidance below consensus.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) declined 5.5 percent to $4.78. JP Morgan downgraded Accuray from Neutral to Underweight.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) dropped 4.8 percent to $17.60. VeriFone reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares slipped 4.4 percent to $182.60. bluebird bio priced its 3.2 million share offering at $185 per share. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from Buy to Hold.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.