40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares climbed 161.28 percent to close at $6.14 on Tuesday after the company disclosed 'positive' PTI-428 data with statistical significance.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) gained 52.17 percent to close at $3.50 after the company reported $1 million of new orders.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares gained 25.43 percent to close at $2.91.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares surged 22.18 percent to close at $28.20 on Tuesday after jumping 45.52 percent on Monday.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 22 percent to close at $6.10.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 20.29 percent to close at $2.49 on Tuesday.
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares climbed 17.5 percent to close at $2.35.
  • Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares gained 15.15 percent to close at $5.70.
  • GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares rose 14.87 percent to close at $16.45 as the company issued an update on survival rates for its Phase 1/2 trial for GMI-1271.
  • KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) surged 14.77 percent to close at $63.34 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares jumped 13.33 percent to close at $5.10 after the company disclosed a partnership with Amazon and Microsoft to help drive powerful Industrial Internet of Things data visualizations.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares gained 12.66 percent to close at $9.52.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) shares climbed 12.49 percent to close at $13.51.
  • Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) shares rose 12.42 percent to close at $23.99 on Tuesday.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 10.41 percent to close at $10.08 on Tuesday. Just in time for the holidays, MoviePass, a movie-theater subscription service that's partially owned by analytics firm Helios and Matheson Analytics, will be available to Costco Wholesale Corporation clients at a special price.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 8.9 percent to close at $4.16 on Tuesday after climbing 15.76 percent on Monday.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) gained 8.52 percent to close at $14.91. Citigroup upgraded Tenet Healthcare from Neutral to Buy.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 5.56 percent to close at $3.80.
  • Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares gained 5.09 percent to close at $3.92.


Losers

  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 24.05 percent to close at $4.20 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 183.59 percent Monday after the company reported granting of research license to Monsanto for evaluation of 2 novel yield traits in soybean.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares dropped 20 percent to close at $2.68.
  • Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM) shares declined 18.69 percent to close at $4.35 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $12.6 million on revenue of $12.8 million.
  • Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares slipped 18.38 percent to close at $1.91 on Tuesday.
  • Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OMED) shares declined 15.5 percent to close at $3.92.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 15.27 percent to close at $11.99. Acer Therapeutics priced its 917,000 share offering at $12 per share.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares tumbled 17.2 percent to close at $8.33 on Tuesday after the company reported a 32 million share common stock offering and Delaware Basin acquisition for $946 million. The company also raised its Q4 production guidance.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 14.2 percent to close at $38.40.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) shares dropped 13.9 percent to close at $6.75 after the company issued an update on exploration drilling program offshore Mauritania.
  • Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 13.5 percent to close at $8.44.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares declined 12.8 percent to close at $5.17 on Tuesday.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) dipped 11.6 percent to close at $107.18 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dropped 11.5 percent to close at $5.31.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) shares fell 11.3 percent to close at $12.88 on Tuesday.
  • OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares slipped 10.5 percent to close at $17.00.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares dropped 10.3 percent to close at $2.87 on Tuesday.
  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares slipped 9.01 percent to close at $4.24. Akers Biosciences filed to sell 13.6 million shares on Monday.
  • NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares slipped 8.25 percent to close at $18.90. NCI Building priced 7.15 million shared by selling shareholders at $19.55 per share.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares dropped 8.21 percent to close at $8.95 on Tuesday.
  • Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ: PGLC) shares declined 8.17 percent to close at $2.755 as the company announced a 2.43 million share offering and 972,000 warrant offering for $6.8 million.
  • Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares fell 6.03 percent to close at $68.58.

