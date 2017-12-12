8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a third quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $6.399 million, beating estimates by $129,000.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are up 3 percent after reporting sales up significantly year-over-year. The company reported a FY17 EPS loss of 47 cents, down from a loss of $1.34 in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at over $31 million.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares are up 2 percent after a report from ABC suggested that the Skirball fire was caused by illegal cooking fire at encampment, according to the LA Fire Department. Edison was previously mentioned in a report that the fire could have been caused by the company’s equipment.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are down 19 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. The company said that proceeds from the offering and warrants will be used to increase the company’s ownership stake in MoviePass.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) shares are down 6 percent despite posting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued weak first quarter and FY18 guidance. The company also announced a $100 million buyback plan.
- Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares are down 15 percent after announcing a $100 million common stock offering.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a loss of 44 cents in the third quarter, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in over $4 million ahead of estimates at $41.5 million. Still, shares are down after reporting fourth quarter and FY18 earnings guidance below consensus.
