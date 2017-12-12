30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 94.5 percent to $4.57 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed 'positive' PTI-428 data with statistical significance.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) rose 16.4 percent to $11.73 in pre-market trading after declining 4.64 percent on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 16.3 percent to $4.28 in pre-market trading after the company completed positive pre-IND meeting with the FDA for TNX-102 SL as a clinical candidate for agitation in Alzheimer's disease.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares rose 9.9 percent to $25.93 in pre-market trading after the company issued data showing support for multiple approaches to create treatments for sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) rose 9.5 percent to $28 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.71 percent on Monday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 7.4 percent to $20.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of OMIDRIA for use in pediatric patients.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.4 percent to $16.65 in pre-market trading after surging 29.38 percent on Monday.
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) rose 7.2 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update on survival rates for its Phase 1/2 trial for GMI-1271.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) rose 6.9 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 6.7 percent to $58.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 22.02 percent on Monday.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares rose 5.7 percent to $21.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.25 percent on Monday.
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) rose 5.2 percent to $10.50 after gaining 0.71 percent on Monday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.86 percent on Monday.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 4 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading after falling 4.74 percent on Monday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 3.1 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after surging 47.35 percent on Monday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 3 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 35.02 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM) fell 17.8 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 loss of $12.6 million on revenue of $12.8 million.
- Argenx SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) fell 10.1 percent to $49.01 in pre-market trading after surging 78.88 percent on Monday. Argenx reported a $150 million ADS offering.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 9.9 percent to $5.68 in pre-market trading after surging 42.86 percent on Monday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) fell 8.6 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.70 percent on Monday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares fell 6.1 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 32 million share common stock offering and Delaware Basin acquisition for $946 million. The company also raised its Q4 production guidance.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) fell 5.7 percent to $46.98 in pre-market trading after rising 8.03 percent on Monday.
- IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE: IAG) fell 4.8 percent to $4.98 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 3.56 percent on Monday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares fell 4.8 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 4.7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.76 percent on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 4.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 45.52 percent on Monday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares fell 4.2 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading. NCI Building priced 7.15 million shared by selling shareholders at $19.55 per share.
- Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) fell 4.2 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after declining 1.67 percent on Monday.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) fell 3.6 percent to $116.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 2.7 percent to $86.00 in pre-market trading after surging 22.91 percent on Monday. Blueprint Medicines reported a $275 million common stock offering.
